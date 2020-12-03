Mumbai, December 3: The Centre of Wednesday issued asked Wikipedia, the most popular repositories of information online, to delete a map that shows Aksai Chin as a part of China.

India has been steadfast in its support for the Palestinian cause, says Ambassador Tirumurti.

Tamil Nadu State Minister RB Udayakumar on Wednesday visited coastal Rameswaram, in wake of Cyclone Burevi that is likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar today. He said, "All fishermen have returned from sea. People residing in low lying areas have been asked to move to relief camps"

Navjot Singh Khosa, District Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram said, "Since November 29, we have started taking steps and preparing ourselves for Cyclone Burevi. It is likely to hit Trivandrum district tomorrow onwards."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday lashed out at Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh for his comments against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for implementing controversial farm laws in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal asked him not to do "low-level" in the fragile situation.

