Bhopal, November 29: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 3-year-old girl and her 18-month-old sister died after they allegedly consumed phenyl kept in the bathroom. The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday night, November 27, in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur. Police officials said that the both children died on the spot after they drank the phenyl. The deceased children have been identified as Diher Meda (3) and Shanvika Meda (1.5), residents of a village Bavdi.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, the siblings were residents of a village Bavdi. After the incident came to light, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. As per preliminary investigation, Diher and Shanvika were playing in their house on Wednesday night when the two went to the bathroom of the house. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Kidnapped, Gang-Raped in Moving Janani Express Ambulance in Mauganj, 2 Arrested.

In the bathroom, the two children found a bottle of phenyl and drank it without realising that it is a hazardous cleaning agent. Soon after they consumed the phenyl, the two children fell unconscious. The incident came to light when their parents saw them lying unconscious with an empty bottle of phenyl next to them. The parents who were panicked immediately rushed their children to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Stabs Younger Sister to Death With Iron Trident for Talking to Neighbour in Balaghat’s Katangi, Investigation Underway.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in connection with the incident. Cops also found that the two girls had consumed pesticides on Rakshabandhan; however, they were saved back then. In a similar incident which occurred three days ago, 14-year-old boy consumed poison and died after he was allegedly beaten by his teacher for completing home-work in Shivpuri.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

