Mumbai, July 23: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will soon issue guidelines to its divisional offices and junior colleges in the state for HSC and SSC mark sheets’ distribution amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Times of India report. Inspite of the rising COVID-19 cases, students will have no other option but to visit their schools or junior colleges to collect the mark sheets

The Board will now issue guidelines amid the pandemic that all stakeholders will be required to follow during the process. The mark sheets will be hand-delivered. It is expected that the Board will issue clear guidelines for social distancing and other precautionary measures which need to be followed during the mark sheet distribution. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 45,720 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,129 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 12 Lakh-Mark.

Secretary of the State Board mentioned that since it is an important document for students, it will be handed over to them in person. Maharashtra is the worst hit in the coronavirus pandemic and the total cases in the state have increased to 3,37,607. The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 12,556.

