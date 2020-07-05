New Delhi, July 5: Delhi Director General (Prisons) on Sunday informed that former Aam Aadmi Party MLA and 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Mahender Yadav died at a hospital in Delhi on Saturday. The senior police officer said that Yadav was tested positive for COVID-19 and was serving a sentence of 10 years in Mandoli jail.

Informing about the demise of Yadav, DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Mahender Yadav, 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict & former MLA passed away at a hospital yesterday, he had tested positive for #COVID19. He was earlier lodged in Mandoli jail and serving a sentence of 10 years."

Here's what Sandeep Goel said:

Earlier on July 1, the Supreme Court refused to grant interim bail to the ex-councillor. Yadav sought to be released on interim bail on the ground that he was COVID-19 positive. He was found COVID-19 positive since June 26 and his health was continuously deteriorating.

