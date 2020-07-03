Kolkata, July 3: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and former Tollywood actor Locket Chatterjee tested positive for coronavirus. She took to Twitter to inform people about this news and said, "I have tested positive for Covid-19 this morning, having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week. I will keep everyone posted. All is well."

The coronavirus cases are rising in West Bengal with cases now inching closer the 20,000 mark. Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh, who had tested positive for coronavirus died at a hospital in Kolkata last month. The three-time MLA from the Falta Assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas was admitted to the hospital after he had tested positive for the virus. He was the first MLA in West Bengal to succumb to coronavirus infection. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 20,903 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 6.25 Lakh, Death Toll Mounts to 18,213.

Here's what Locket Chatterjee tweeted:

I have tested postive for Covid19 this morning, having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week. I will keep everyone posted. All is well. — Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) July 3, 2020

India reported the highest single-day spike of 20,903 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours on Friday. The total number of coronavirus cases crossed the 6.25 lakh cases and the death toll mounted to 18,213.

