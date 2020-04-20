Manipur Becomes Second State in India to Become COVID-19 Free After Goa, CM N Biren Singh Lauds Cooperation of Public and Medical Staff

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Imphal, April 20: Manipur became the second state in India to become COVID-19 free after Goa. With this, Manipur entered the 'Green Zone' into with zero coronavirus cases in the northeastern state. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Manipur CM N Biren Singh confirmed that the state has no COVID-19 cases. "I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free. Both patients have fully recovered and have tested negative. There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state", Singh said. Manipur had reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which one was cured and one was in quarantine

Here's the Tweet:

I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free.Both patients hv fully recovered and have tested negative.There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state.This has been possible because of cooperation of public &medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown @PMOIndia — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 19, 2020

On Sunday, Goa became COVID-19 free with no fresh coronavirus cases. Vishwajit Rane, Goa Health Minister took to Twitter to thank the medics and announced that that all the COVID-19 positive cases in the state are now negative. "Immensely happy to announce that all the COVID-19 positive cases in the state are now NEGATIVE. Very grateful to our Doctors & frontline workers who worked tirelessly & risked their lives to save others", Rane had said.

The Manipur Chief Minister on Sunday launched a home delivery supplies management control room to help people in getting essential items during the ongoing individual can call the toll-free number 1800 313 8171 for the stock. "Call toll-free number 1800 313 8171 to get wholesale stock (only for home delivery agencies)," said Biren.