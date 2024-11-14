In a shocking incident in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, a man brutally assaulted journalist Veer Narayan in broad daylight on November 14. The attacker, identified as Bhura Pahalwan, was captured on video punching and kicking Narayan in the middle of a road, humiliating him in public. The altercation stemmed from Narayan's recent unbiased news coverage, which reportedly upset Pahalwan. During the assault, the attacker snatched Narayan's phone, leaving the journalist shaken. In response to the viral video, Mathura police have directed the Sadar Bazar police station in-charge to take necessary action. Mathura Shocker: 2 Brothers, Troubled by Financial Crisis, End Life by Jumping in Front of Moving Train in Uttar Pradesh.

Assault on Journalist in Mathura

देखिए किस तरह से भूरा पहलवान नाम का आदमी एक पत्रकार को मार रहा है, पत्रकार की गलती बस यह थी कि उसने एक खबर चलाई थी पत्रकार का नाम वीर नारायण है भूरा पहलवान ने ना सिर्फ उसको सरेराह पीटा, बल्कि जलील कर मोबाइल छीन लिया। मामला मथुरा का है pic.twitter.com/uzd73QwRcN — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 14, 2024

Police Act After Video Shows Brutal Assault on Journalist in Mathura

संदर्भित ट्वीट के सम्बन्ध में थाना प्रभारी सदर बाजार को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया । — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) November 14, 2024

