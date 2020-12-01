New Delhi, December 1: MEA spokesperson on Tuesday released a statement saying that "We've seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. These are unwarranted especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country."

It further mentioned, "It's also best that diplomatic conversations aren't misrepresented for political purposes." This follows Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's comment on farmers' protest in India. Justin Trudeau Backs Farmers' Protest in India, Says 'Canada Will Always Defend the Rights of Peaceful Protest'.

Here's what the MEA spokesperson said:

Trudeau had said, "Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest. In India, the farmers have intensified their agitation against the new farm laws. Trudeau said at an online event to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak was quoted saying, "The news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we're all very worried about family and friends. I know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest."

