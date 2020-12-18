Lucknow, December 18: To ensure that the elected women panchayat representatives turn into harbinger of change, the state government is imparting them training on governance under Mission Shakti.

The Panchayati Raj Department of Uttar Pradesh with the help of National Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Institute conducted training for such women panchayat representatives in various parts of the state.

The training programme 'Training of trainers' was organised online recently in which 150 state-level trainers certified by the institute participated. The trainers held discussions on a variety of subjects with the women trainees such as 15th Finance Commission, PRI-CBO Convergence project that aims at convergence between panchayati raj institutions and community based organisations, nutrition-gender and panchayat governance, leadership development, Mission Shakti, Gram Panchayat Development Programme (GPDP), GPDP based on women issues, sustainable development goals, and other such topics.

Apart from this training, the panchayati raj department also organised several events in which thousands of gram panchayats participated. Over 2000 gram panchayats started the distribution of sanitary napkins while 5862 gram panchayats included the arrangement of street lights in dark areas as part of women safety in their workplan. Over 28000 gram panchayats took an oath for women safety and over 23000 of them organised exclusive awareness meets for women.