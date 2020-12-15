New Delhi, December 15: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had a conversation with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the internet major's Fuel for India 2020 event. "We are looking forward to your involvement in India... I hope the rest of the world learns from Indian policy," said Ambani at the virtual event.

Speaking at the event, Zuckerberg said, "We launched WhatsApp Pay in India last month. This was possible because of the UPI system and 140 banks which made it easy. India is the first country to do anything like this." Reliance Jio-Facebook Deal Will Be 'Catalyst' in Making India One of World's Leading Digital Societies, Says Mukesh Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani & Mark Zuckerberg Meet at 'Fuel for India 2020 Virtual Event

In April this year, Facebook had announced an investment of $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in Jio Platforms, the digital services arm of India's most valuable company,

"The magnitude of the pandemic did startle all of us in India. But I think it's not in India’s DNA to be deterred by a crisis. A crisis is an opportunity for new growth. India faced COVID-19 crisis with enormous resilience and resolve," said RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. He further said that India will grow to be among the top three economies in the world in the next two decades and per capita income would more than double.

