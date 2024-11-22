Mumbai, November 22: A 16-year-old teenager has been arrested for stabbing a 35-year-old man to death at Mumbai's Ghatkopar railway station on November 15. The incident stemmed from a quarrel over a seat on a Mumbai local train the previous day. After being fatally stabbed, the deceased managed to click the picture of the teenager, which helped the Mumbai Police to nab the accused.

According to a Mid-Day report, the deceased was identified as Ankush Bhalerao. Bhalerao and his companions had a heated argument with the teenager during a train journey. The following day, the teenager, armed with a knife, lay in wait at Ghatkopar station before allegedly attacking Bhalerao, who was on his way to work. Mumbai Horror: Man Sexually Assaults Toddler Step-Daughter, Allegedly Inserts Belan Into Her Private Parts Before Strangulating Her to Death in Mankhurd, Arrested.

Teen Stabs Man After Fight Over Mumbai Local Train Seat

On November 15, the accused boarded a train from Titwala and alighted at Ghatkopar station, where he waited for Bhalerao. Around 10 am, Bhalerao alighted and made his way to the wine shop where he worked. The accused followed him, stabbed him from behind, and fled the scene.

Victim Sustained Severe Injuries, Dies in Hospital

Bhalerao was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where it was discovered that his liver had been damaged. He died during treatment. Before his death, Bhalerao provided a statement to the police about the fight and threats made by the accused. Mumbai Horror: Drunk Man Sodomises 12-Year-Old Boy in Govandi, Victim Found Bleeding From His Private Parts.

Fight Over Mumbai Local Train's '4th Seat'

Sources revealed that both the accused and the deceased were from Titwala. The conflict began on November 14 over a train seat, during which Bhalerao and his friends allegedly assaulted the minor. The teenager reportedly threatened to kill Bhalerao following the altercation.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Government Railway Police (GRP) traced the accused using CCTV footage from the station and arrested him from Titwala two days after the murder. A photo taken by Bhalerao during the scuffle helped the police identify and apprehend the accused. The police also arrested Mohammed Sanaullah Baitha, 25, the accused’s elder brother, from Govandi for allegedly helping his sibling hide the knife and evade capture. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed that his brother had hidden the knife in his workshop.

