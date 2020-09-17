Mumbai, September 17: In a shocking incident, a man who went missing for more than a month was recently tracked down in Indore. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the man disappeared after making a 'final' call to his wife saying he had COVID-19 but had actually run away with his lover. A missing complaint was registered, and police tracked him in Indore where he was living with his girlfriend. The man was brought to Navi Mumbai and was handed over to his family.

On July 24, he had called his wife crying that he contracted coronavirus after doing a test at Vashi lab. He said that he didn't want to live anymore and then disconnected the call. His phone was switched off. A missing complaint was filed at Vashi police station by the accused's brother-in-law. Maharashtra: Married Man and Woman End Lives Over Extra-Marital Relationship in Latur.

Police were soon able to solve the case one by one. They found out that none of the labs had tested anyone with his name. All police stations and fishermen were told to keep an eye out for dead bodies. Police were certain that the man was alive and they had shared his pictures in all the other police posts. He was finally spotted in Indore in a car, from where they got him to Mumbai and handed him over to his family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2020 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).