Mumbai Police Arrest 11 Tablighi Jamaat Members After Conclusion of Quarantine Period, All Hail From Indonesia

Mumbai, April 27: The Mumbai Police on Monday stated that they have arrested 11 Tablighi Jamaat members from Indonesia on April 23 after their quarantine period concluded. Police added that all the arrested people have been remanded to Police custody till April 28.

Informing about the latest updates, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone 9 of Mumbai said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "11 Tablighi Jamaat members from Indonesia were arrested on April 23 after their quarantine period concluded. Initially,10 were quarantined&1 had tested positive. Arrest was made after results came negative. They've been remanded to Police custody till April 28." Mumbai Police Head Constable Shivaji Narayan Sonawane Dies of COVID-19, Third Death in Three Days.

11 Tablighi Jamaat members from Indonesia were arrested on April 23 after their quarantine period concluded. Initially,10 were quarantined&1 had tested positive. Arrest was made after results came negative. They've been remanded to Police custody till April 28: DCP Zone 9 #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

In the meantime, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday that 13 new cases of COVID19 have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai, taking the total number of cases to 288 including 14 death. Also, report of another head constable becoming coronavirus victim was confirmed om Monday. The victim has been identified as Head Constable Shivaji Narayan Sonawane from Kurla Traffic Division.