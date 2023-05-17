Mumbai, May 17: Drone and other flying operations are restricted in the city till June 15, according to a statement from the Mumbai Police on Tuesday. In a preventive order, Mumbai Police stated that it is possible for terrorist or anti-national elements to target VIPs with the use of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, and para-gliders while putting the lives of the general public in danger, destroying property, and upsetting law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area.

The order stated that in order to prevent potential sabotage using devices like drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, and paragliders, certain restrictions must be placed on the activities of such individuals throughout the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate. Drone Rules 2021: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Grants First Type Certificate Under Drone Law to Gurugram-Based IoTechWorld.

The Mumbai Police's DCP (Operations), Vishal Thakur, issued the preventative order. It is a regular preventative order that the Mumbai Police issue for the city each month, according to a representative.

A similar preventative order had already been issued by the Mumbai Police last month. It had said that from 16 April 2023 to 15 May 2023, no flying activities including drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, para motors, hand gliders, hot air balloons, etc. would be permitted inside Mumbai Police Commissionerate's boundaries. The order was issued on April 16, 2023, and it remained in force from that time until midnight on May 15, 2023.

According to the police order issued on Tuesday, flying activities such as those involving drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircrafts, paragliders, paramotors, hand gliders, hot air balloons, etc. are not permitted within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate for the next 30 days, from May 17 to June 15, 2023, unless Mumbai Police is conducting aerial surveillance or DCP (Operations), Mumbai, has given specific written permission. Republic Day 2023: Delhi Police Ban Drones, Paragliders Till February 15 Amid Security Threat.

It said that unless it was revoked sooner, this order would be in effect from 00.01 hours on May 17, 2023, until 24.00 hours on June 15, 2023. The Indian Penal Code, 1860's Section 188 shall be applied to penalise anyone who violates this order, said the order.

