Mumbai, December 29: In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a 53-year-old businessman ended his life by jumping into the Bhayandar Creek. Police officials said that the deceased identified as Atul Dhandhia allegedly jumped into the Bhayandar Creek from the newly constructed Versova bridge. The shocking incident occurred on the evening of Wednesday, December 27.

According to a report in Mid-day, in the past, Atul Dhandhia also attempted to end his life at Bandra Worli Sea Link but failed after the security guard stopped his bike. A resident of Mira Road, Atul Dhandhia ran a tour and travel business in Mira Road for the past 30 years. Cops said his body is still missing and untraceable. Mumbai Shocker: Friend Sprays Sanitiser, Lights Match Stick on 16-Year-Old Boy’s Face, Victim Suffers First-Degree Burns in Andheri.

An officer from Bhayandar police station said that Dhandhia called his daughter and wife and informed them about his decision to end his life from Bandra Worli Sea Link. The officer further said that the family also witnessed the tragic incident as Atul Dhandhia jumped into the creek from Versova bridge.

The deceased's family members had also registered a missing complaint at the Bhayandar police station. Dhandhia is survived by his wife and two children. The officer said that soon after Dhandhia informed his family about his decision to end his life, they informed the control room and started to trace him.

However, when they reached BWSL, Dhandhia told them that he was going to Mira Road. Meanwhile, cops traced his mobile number and found that he was on the newly constructed Versova bridge. Soon, the police and his family members reached the spot and started convincing him to not end his life. Mumbai Shocker: Gujarati Actor-Producer Nabbed for Molesting 17-Year-Old Girl in Andheri Hotel.

However, Dhandhia paid no heed and jumped into the creek after parking his bike. The police also failed to stop Dhandhia's suicide attempt. The cops have engaged divers and fishermen to find his body but his remains could not be found till Thursday. Officials said the reason behind Dhandhia's actions are mysterious.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2023 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).