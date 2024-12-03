Mumbai, December 3: The Mumbai police recently arrested a 57-year-old grocery store owner for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old-girl in the city. A police official said that the store owner sexually assaulted the minor after blackmailing her with a video in which she was seen talking to a male classmate. The DN Nagar police also arrested the accused's 26-year-old employee who aided and abetted his employer.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused first befriended the minor girl in the first week of November. Later, he asked one of the girl's schoolmates to talk to her and made a video of them. Post this, the accused started blackmailing the victim saying that he would tell her mother about her talking to boys. He also threatened her if she did not comply with his demands. Mumbai Shocker: Man Assaults 17-Year-Old Sister-in-Law, Stabs Her With Knife After She Tries To Intervene Between Him and His Wife Over Family Dispute; Arrested.

Following this, the store owner sexually assaulted the minor girl while his employee kept a close watch. The incident came to light when a schoolmate convinced the girl to narrate the incident to her parents after learning about the matter. The girl narrated her ordeal to her parents who approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Acting on their complaint, the DN Nagar police arrested the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The store owner and his employee are likely to be produced in court today, December 3. Mumbai Shocker: Female Pilot of Air India Hangs Self With Data Cable at Her Rented Flat in Marol, Boyfriend Arrested for Abetment.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

