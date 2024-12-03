Mumbai, December 3: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a man allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law after a fight erupted between him and his wife over her staying at her parental home instead of in-law's house. The accused identified as Awez Qureshi (21) was arrested on charges of assaulting his 17-year-old sister-in-law and trying to kill her by stabbing her with a knife.

The alleged incident occurred recently in the Rafiq Nagar Gavndi area. According to a report in Mid-day, on the day of the incident, Awez Qureshi arrived at his in-law's place to take his wife back home. However, an argument erupted between the couple when his wife staying at her parental home, refused to come back. Mumbai Shocker: Female Pilot of Air India Hangs Self With Data Cable at Her Rented Flat in Marol, Boyfriend Arrested for Abetment.

During the argument, Qureshi's 17-year-old sister-in-law tried to intervene and solve the situation. However, this did not go well with Qureshi who allegedly assaulted her by throwing her to the ground and pinned her down by sitting on her chest. Post this, the accused assaulted his sister-in-law and even beat her befire stabbing her with a knife.

The girl, who sustained severe injuries was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment where she is presently said to be stable. After the incident, Qureshi's mother-in-law approached the Shivaji Nagar Police and lodged a complaint against him. Acting on her complaint, the police arrested the accused on charges, including attempted murder. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Stabs Man to Death After Argument Over Fourth Seat on Local Train at Ghatkopar Station, Arrested.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

