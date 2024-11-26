The Western Railway on Tuesday, November 26, said that it will introduce 13 more while sharing Mumbai AC local trains from November 27. The addition of services will bring the total number of AC local services from 96 to 109, the Western Railway said. "Looking at the popularity and growing demand by the commuters, WR has decided to increase the number of AC local services over Mumbai Suburban section with effect from Wednesday, 27th November, 2024," Western Railway said in an X post. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: Several Areas in Dadar, Worli, Bandra To Witness 22 Hours Supply Disruption on November 28, 29, Check List of Affected Areas.

13 More Mumbai AC Local Trains

