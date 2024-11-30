The Italian Navy's legendary Sail Training Ship (STS) Amerigo Vespucci has arrived in Mumbai as part of its second circumnavigation of the globe, marking a significant milestone in its voyage. The ship, renowned for its beauty and craftsmanship, anchored in the city on its journey that began in 2023, with plans to visit 36 ports across 32 countries. This marks Amerigo Vespucci’s first-ever visit to Mumbai, the 27th stop on its extensive journey. Launched in February 1931, the 93-year-old vessel, often hailed as the "most beautiful ship in the world," boasts a full-rigged, three-mast design, earning it the affectionate title of the "Queen of the Seas." Mumbai Air Show 2024 Videos: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Graces City Skyline Over Marine Drive as Indian Air Force Carries Out Outreach Program.

Amerigo Vespucci in Mumbai

The iconic 93-year-old Italian naval training ship Amerigo Vespucci, often hailed as the “most beautiful ship in the world,” has docked at the Green Gate, Indira Dock, in Mumbai, from November 28 to December 2, 2024. Accompanied by Villaggio Italia, this marks the ship's first… pic.twitter.com/G3v6b5s2VC — Mid Day (@mid_day) November 30, 2024

