Mumbai, July 6: The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining districts in next 24 hours. Apart from this, the Met department issued an extremely heavy rainfall warning for the Saurashtra region.

Stating that Mumbai and adjoining districts received more than 115.6 mm of heavy rains in last 24 hours, Deputy Director General (DDG) of IMD Mumbai said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Mumbai & around received heavy rains with isolated very heavy (>115.6 mm ) at Thane/West Suburbs in last 24 hrs. Konkan may get isolated heavy showers in next 24 hrs. Extremely Heavy Rainfall warnings for Saurashtra/Kutchh, Arabian Sea." Mumbai Monsoon Forecast 2020: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall to Continue in Financial Capital For Next 24 Hours, Advises Fishermen Not to Venture Along the Coast.

Here's what the IMD deputy director said:

Mumbai&around received heavy rains with isolated very heavy (>115.6 mm ) at Thane/West Suburbs in last 24 hrs. Konkan may get isolated heavy showers in next 24 hrs. Extremely Heavy Rainfall warnings for Saurashtra/Kutchh, Arabian Sea: Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3U7pAObwlZ — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

Apart from this, the IMD also predicted heavy rainfall and lightning likely to occur during next 3 hours at isolated places over Lucknow, Unnao, Raebareli, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Kanpur, Auraiya, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Sitapur, Jhansi Jalaun and adjoining areas.

Earlier on Sunday, IMD predicted intermittent moderate to heavy rain expected in Mumbai and suburbs in the next 24 hours. Also, the Met department issued an advisory for the fishermen not to venture into along and off the sea-coast during July 5 and 6.

