New Delhi, January 9: Indian sailors on cargo vessel MV Jag Anand, which was stuck in Chinese water, is set to return to the country on January 14. It was stranded after the Chinese government refused the permission to offload. There are 23 crew members on board. The ship is currently headed towards Japan for a crew change. India Initiates Talks With Chinese Authorities to Rescue 39 Indian Sailors Stranded on Board MV Jag Anand And MV Anastasia in Chinese Waters.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Shipping and Minister of State for Chemical & Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to announce the same." Our Seafarers stuck in China are coming back to India! Ship M. V. Jag Anand, having 23 Indian crews, stuck in China, is set to sail toward Chiba,Japan to carry out crew change, will reach India on 14th January," he wrote. India Has Requested China for Early Crew Change for Stranded Indians Aboard 2 Ships: MEA.

Read the Tweet Here:

Our Seafarers stuck in China are coming back to India! Ship M. V. Jag Anand, having 23 Indian crews, stuck in China, is set to sail toward Chiba,Japan to carry out crew change, will reach India on 14th January. This could only happen due to strong leadership of @NarendraModi ji — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 9, 2021

Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson MEA on Friday had said that Indian the sailors will be rescued soon as the Chinese government has accepted India's demand with crew change process being worked out. MV Jag Anand, Mumbai-based Great Eastern Shipping Company's vessel was stranded in Chinese water. It was carrying Australian coal to china.

