New Delhi, January 1: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday has started talks with China to rescue Indian sailors on board two cargo vessels - MV Anastasia and MV Jag Anand. These two vessels have been on anchorage in Chinese waters. Chinese authorities have not allowed to unload the cargo. The Indian Embassy has taken up the issue both with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and also the local provincial authorities.

The Indian embassy requested that the ships should be allowed to dock or the crew should be allowed to be changed. The MEA in a statement said, "Given growing stress on crew members and our concern for increasingly difficult conditions for them, these two cases are being pursued vigorously." Priyanka Chaturvedi Urges Jaishankar to Prioritise Rescue of Indian Sailors Stranded in Chinese Waters.

Statement by MEA:

We've noted statements of Chinese side, expressing their willingness to extend their assistance in this matter. We expect that this assistance will be provided in an urgent, practical & time-bound manner, given grave humanitarian situation that is developing on board ships: MEA https://t.co/CypGgKOOJb — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

The Chinese side expressed willingness to extend its assistance in this matter. The Ministry stated, "We expect that this assistance will be provided in an urgent, practical & time-bound manner, given grave humanitarian situation that is developing on board ships." Meanwhile, the Indian ambassador has also taken up this issue with China's Vice Foreign Minister. Chinese authorities conveyed to the Indian ambassador the crew change was not permitted on the account of COVID-19 related restrictions.

According to reports, MV Jag Anand was transporting coking coal to China. It was refused permission by Chinese authorities to offload. MV Jag Anand is anchored at Port of Jingtang, While MV Anastasia has been docked at China's Bohai Sea. On Thursday, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also requested the Centre to intervene in the matter.

