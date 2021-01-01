Manipur, January 1: A wildfire broke out in the Dzukou Range, which is a tourist hotspot in Nagaland on Tuesday and has crossed over to Manipur side. The Manipur government has requested the NDRF and the Army to help contain the wildfire. The Dzukou Valley is a valley located at the borders of Nagaland and Manipur.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh conducted an aerial survey of Dzukou valley in Manipur's Senapati district on Thursday accompanied by Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police L M Khaute in a helicopter to assess the situation. Nagaland Wildfire: Manipur Govt Requests NDRF, Indian Army to Help Extinguish Fire in Dzukou Range.

Here's what Biren Singh tweeted:

Just received a call from Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji to assess and discuss the situation about the wildfire at Dzuko valley. Amit Shah Ji has assured all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the situation at earliest.@PMOIndia — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 1, 2021

Here's what we know so far:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured assistance to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to contain wildfire on the Manipur-Nagaland border.

The Indian Air Force on Thursday engaged a Mi-17V5 helicopter to tame a massive wildfire in Dzukou Valley.

Nagaland Governor R N Ravi visited Dzukou valley. He made a first-hand assessment of the intensity of the devastating fire in the trekking route to the valley and extent of the destruction.

Governor urged the state government to immediately frame an appropriate SOP including satellite-based real-time early warning system to prevent recurrence of such a disaster. (With additional inputs from agencies)

