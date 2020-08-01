Nagpur, Aug 1: A massive blast in a boiler ripped through Manas Agro Industries and Sugar Ltd. plant at Bela on Saturday, with several casualties feared, including some fatal, officials said here.

According to a police official, the explosion rocked the factory, which is part of the Manas Group, and was earlier known as Purti Power and Sugar Factory, owned by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's family.

As per unofficial reports, at least five persons have reportedly been killed in the blast while some more are critically injured, but the Nagpur police refused to comment on the matter.

