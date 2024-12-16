Mumbai, December 16: News Nation, a prominent Hindi news channel, is reportedly cutting its workforce by applying mass layoff amid cost-cutting measures and sale rumours. News Nation is reportedly experiencing a significant crisis marked by large-scale layoffs across various departments, including TV, digital, national teams, and technical roles.

Exchange4Media, citing sources, said several journalists and staff members from output, input, research, video, and editorial teams were let go on Friday, December 13. Insiders revealed that the layoffs were communicated through emails, phone calls, and direct conversations. In some instances, resignations were allegedly coerced. However, no official statement has been issued by the channel's management. Bosch Layoffs: German Tech Company Announces To Cut 8,000 to 10,000 Roles, Puts Employees in ‘Absolute Unbearable’ Environment, Says Report.

News Nation Mass Layoffs

Earlier this year, News Nation had implemented layoffs, but the process was temporarily paused. Increments were announced last month, creating an illusion of stability. The sudden resumption of layoffs has left many employees in shock. Sources suggest that this move is part of a cost-cutting strategy amidst the channel's internal crisis.

There are concerns that the layoff process might intensify in the coming days, raising fears of further job losses. Adding to the uncertainty, industry rumours suggest that News Nation's management is preparing to sell the network. Reports indicate that cost-cutting measures, including workforce reduction, are being undertaken to streamline operations ahead of a potential sale. While these speculations remain unverified, they have contributed to the prevailing atmosphere of anxiety among employees. Yahoo Layoffs: Tech Company Cuts 25% of Its Cybersecurity Team Called ‘The Paranoids’ as Part of Evolution of Security Program.

The layoffs have created a palpable sense of insecurity within News Nation's workforce. Many journalists, some of whom had been associated with the channel for years, were reportedly asked to resign abruptly. The incident has sent shockwaves across the media industry, with peers closely monitoring the developments.

