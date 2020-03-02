Nirbhaya Case: Convict Pawan Gupta's Plea Seeking Stay on Execution Rejected by Delhi Court

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 3: The Patiala House Court in the national capital dismissed a plea moved by Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case convict Pawan Gupta, seeking stay on his scheduled execution. The rejection of his petition came hours after the Supreme Court turned down a curative petition filed by him, seeking the commutation of his death penalty into life imprisonment. Nirbhaya Case: Convict Vinay Sharma Claims to be Suffering From 'Schizophrenia', Seeks Treatment Ahead of March 3 Execution.

The four convicts in Nirbhaya rape case - Pawan, Akshay Singh Thakur, Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma - are scheduled to be hanged at 6 am on March 3. While they were reported to have exhausted all their legal remedies, convict Akshay reportedly filed a fresh mercy plea before the President, claiming that some facts were not listed in his erstwhile plea which got rejected.

The gangrape and murder, which shook the nation's conscience, was reported on December 16, 2012. A 23-year-old medical student was sexually assaulted by a group of six persons inside a moving bus. They committed acts of bestiality against her before throwing her out of a moving bus. The victim died of the injuries inflicted upon her.

Out of the six persons, five were adults who were convicted and sentenced to death. While four are scheduled to be hanged next month, one convict - Ram Singh - had earlier committed suicide inside the Tahir Jail premises. Another convict, who was a minor, was released after spending three years in a juvenile justice home.