Thiruvananthapuram, April 26: The Kerala government on Monday decided not to impose COVID-19 lockdown in the state. The Pinarayi Vijayan government imposed strict restrictions to curb the spread of COVID19. The state government imposed restrictions on weakened. Meanwhile, the night curfew will remain in place from 9 pm to 6 am. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday conducted an all-party meeting to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state. COVID-19 Surge in Kerala: Registering on E-Jagratha Portal, RT-PCR Test Mandatory for People Arriving in The State Without Getting Coronavirus Vaccine.

Cinema Halls, malls and gyms will remain shut, and on weekends, only essential services will be allowed. “All political parties that took part in the meeting were of the opinion that there is no need for a complete lockdown. However, it has been decided to strictly enforce certain restrictions,” reported the News Minute quoting Vijayan as saying. Beedi Worker from Kerala Donates Rs 2 Lakh to CM's Relief Fund With Merely Rs 850 Remaining in His Bank Account! Goes Viral as Netizens Laud Him.

Kerala Govt's Order:

Kerala government imposes restrictions to curb the spread of COVID19; Cinema halls, malls, gyms, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks & bars to remain shut, until further orders, only essential services & emergency services permitted on Saturdays & Sundays pic.twitter.com/K8JukovBuG — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

Shops and restaurants to be closed by 7.30 P.M. (take away and home delivery can continue till 9 P.M.). All social, political, cultural and religious functions/ gatherings are prohibited until further orders: Kerala Government — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

What Will Remain Close?

Cinema halls

Malls

Gyms, and Clubs.

Sports complexes, swimming pools and entertainment parks

Bars.

All social, political, cultural and religious functions/ gatherings are prohibited until further orders.

What will remain open?

Shops and restaurants are allowed to operate till 7:30 pm.

Take away and home delivery to continue till 9 pm.

Essential services allowed.

Meanwhile, on May 2, counting agents of political parties and media persons will be allowed at counting centres. The meeting also decided to ensure that all the district administrators strictly enforce the guidelines, especially when it came to the holding of weddings and funerals with the numbers to be kept at the bare minimum.

On Sunday, 28,469 people turned positive, taking the total cases in the state to 2,18,893, the highest ever since the pandemic surfaced last year. Ernakulam district appeared to be the worst affected, with Sunday recording an all-time high of over 4,000 cases. In the past week, the state has witnessed a massive testing drive where almost on average, every day, around one lakh tests were being done.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2021 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).