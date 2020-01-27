No Visa For Canada, Australia if Applicant Found Violating Traffic Rules in Ludhiana: Police

Punjab Police (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ludhiana, January 27: Ludhiana residents seeking long-term visas for Canada and Australia may not get approval if they are found violating traffic rules, police have said. According to Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, embassies of Canada and Australia seeks details of offences committed by those who apply for long-term visa for these countries. Rakesh Agarwal said that police receive several calls from Canadian and Australian embassies daily regarding the same. Bhopal Police Makes Traffic Rule Violators Write 100-Word Essay for Not Wearing Helmet.

"We have details of offences committed by drivers in digital format. So we can share information with authorities concerned. Since several people from Ludhiana apply for citizenship or long-term visa for these two countries, we are using it as a tool to deter traffic rules," the top cop was quoted by Times of India as saying. Police also launched a campaign to raise awareness about traffic rules and regulations. Maharashtra: Applicants to Take Pledge of Following Traffic Rules Before Undertaking Driving Test Across State.

Ludhiana is infamous for rash driving and accidents. In 2018, at least 328 people were killed in 477 road accidents. The death toll was 281 in 2017. "We have a high number of deaths because of the national highways that pass through the city. Hence, we are creating awareness on traffic rules," Agarwal said. A large number of people living in Punjab apply for long-term visa or citizenship in Canada and Australia.