Noida Admin Releases Revised List of Names and Phone Numbers of Vendors Supplying Essential Items in COVID-19 Hotspots

Noida, April 10: The district administration of Noida issued a revised list of names and phone numbers of vendors supplying essential items in COVID-19 hotspots. The list was updated after taking inputs from the resident welfare associations, said Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer of Noida Development Authority. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in India.

A total of 22 hotspots in Noida and Greater Noida were ordered to be "sealed" on Wednesday by the Uttar Pradesh government. A similar order was implemented in 14 other districts of the state, including capital Lucknow. India's COVID-19 Toll Jumps to 6,761 With 896 New Cases in Last 24 Hours, Sharpest Increase So Far.

The move is aimed at preventing the transmission of viral load, a high number of coronavirus cases have been recorded in the hotspots designated in the 15 UP districts. All forms of public movement is barred in the sealed areas, except for going to the medical stores. Essential grocery items, including milk and vegetables, will be provided at the doorstep, UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari had said.

Full List of Vendors' Names & Phone Nos in Noida

Door step delivery streamlined largely in Hot spots; few vendors changed / added after RWA etc feedback ; Noida authority helpline number not applicable for these areas delivery ; vendors shall be available whole day ; pl don’t flood them with calls , sharing updated list pic.twitter.com/0tLJJFnD9p — CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) April 10, 2020

Maheshwari, through the tweet on her official handle, said the vendors will be available throughout the day. They would be sending home delivery of the ordered products in their respective areas, she added.

Among areas in Noida which have been sealed include sectors 41, 27, 28, 44, 5, 8 and JJ Colony. Across Uttar Pradesh, the number of coronavirus cases has surged to 466, with 40 out of the 75 districts in the state being affected. The government has hinted at extending the lockdown - scheduled to end on April 14 - to contain the transmission of virus.