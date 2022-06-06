Mumbai, June 6: On Monday, Kerala confirmed 2 cases of Norovirus in children. State's Health Minister Veena George said that samples were collected, and tested from the area while preventive actions have been intensified.

George also said that the two children with Norovirus are stable. According to reports, the students got food poisoning from mid-day meals that are distributed at the schools. Kerala Confirms 2 Cases of Norovirus in Children, Health Minister Veena George Says 'No Need for Concern'.

The Norovirus is said to be highly contagious and can easily be transmitted through contaminated food, water, and surfaces. Its symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, headache, body aches, and fever among others. The Kerala Health Minister also advised people to practise good hygiene as the virus is very contagious.

What is Norovirus?

According to health experts, Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes diarrhoea and vomiting. It can infect and make anyone sick. The Norovirus is easily transmitted through contaminated food, water, and surfaces. As per the World Health Organization, norovirus infection is usually associated with intestinal inflammation and malnutrition. It is said that norovirus may cause long-term morbidity.

How does Norovirus spread?

There are many ways in which an individual can get infected with Norovirus. From having direct contact with an infected person to drinking contaminated food or water can call for infecting the virus. Besides, touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth are some ways to contract the norovirus.

Symptoms of Norovirus

According to the WHO, symptoms of norovirus include acute onset of diarrhea and vomiting. Besides, nausea and even stomach discomfort are some of the most common symptoms of the virus. Possible side effects include fever, headaches, and body aches.

How to stop the spread of Norovirus?

The best way to stop the spread of Norovirus is to wash your hands regularly and also while consuming or preparing food. Rinsing fruits and vegetables thoroughly and staying at home when sick are some ways one can protect themselves against the virus. It is also important to stay hydrated and avoid cooking meals for others when sick.

Last year in November, more than 12 students of a veterinary college in Kerala's Wayanad had been infected with the virus.

