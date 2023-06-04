Mumbai, June 4: The train crash in Odisha involving two express trains and a goods train which claimed over 250 lives and injured more than 900 people is said to be one of the deadliest accidents in the Indian Railways history. The horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore district has raised some serious questions about the capability of India's rail safety. Train accident including derailments not only leads to loss of life and property but also have long-lasting and devastating consequences and the train crash in Odisha is a recent example.

However, with India becoming a global power and the world advancing in technology and innovation, the question is can such accidents be prevented? Let's take a look at some of the measures that can help prevent derailments and how embracing technology can help in preventing train collisions. Also, let's see how countries across the globe have found success in implementing such protective measures.

Advance Signaling System (ASS)

In today's age and technology, an Advance signalling system or ASS is a very important factor in modern trains. Trains across the globe are equipped with advanced signalling systems such as Positive Train Control (PTC). But what is PTC technology? The PTC technology uses a combination of GPS, wireless communication and computers onboard the train to monitor and control the movements of trains.

The PTC system uses communication-based and processor-based train control technology in order to prevent train-to-train collisions, over-speed derailments, and mispositioned switches among other glitches. The technology is also said to be helpful as it automatically applies brakes if the PTC technology feels it is important to prevent a potential collision.

Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS)

Train Collision Avoidance Systems or TCAS as it is known use radar, lidar, and other sensor-based technologies in order to detect obstacles on railway tracks, including other trains, vehicles and even pedestrians. The TCAS provides real-time alerts to train's pilots and loco pilots thereby enabling them to take immediate action in order to avoid collisions and prevent derailments.

Automated Track Inspection (ATI)

As the name suggests, Automated Track Inspection or ATI will help railways to identify potential hazards and avoid any untoward situation. The automatic track inspection technology will be very effective in taking precautionary measures to avoid derailments and train crashes. Similarly, track geometry cars which are equipped with ATI technology including lasers and cameras can not only help in assessing track conditions but also detect faults and anomalies. The use of ATI will help to assist in the timely maintenance and repairs of railway tracks and reduce the risk of train derailments.

Advanced Communication System

Communication plays a very important role when it comes to preventing railroad accidents in any country. Good communication between train operators, control centres and maintenance personnel is the need of the hour to prevent train accidents in the modern day. In today's day and age, modern communication systems including wireless data networks and real-time reporting tools ensure rapid transmission of information. Communication and coordination along with immediate response in case of emergencies can help avert accidents.

Countries Leading in Preventing Rail Accidents

Japan, Germany, South Korea, United Kingdom are some of the leading countries which have taken huge strides when it comes to preventing rail accidents. Implementing advanced technologies including regular inspection and maintenance of trains in the above countries has helped them avoid major train accidents. Besides, some of the leading countries have also ensured stringent safety standards and continuous investment in the latest technology when it comes to the safety of passengers.

For example, Germany has implemented European Train Control System (ETCS) which helps in ensuring safe train operation across various rail networks while other countries also emphasise training their employees and conducting regular safety audits.

