Palghar Mob Lynching: Police Arrest 110 People, Including 9 Juveniles; 'Nobody Guilty Will Be Spared', Says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, April 20: Days after three men were lynched by a mob in Gadchinchale village in Maharashtra’s Palghar district during the coronavirus lockdown, 110 people were arrested on Sunday night. Out of the total people arrested, nine are juvenile. Remaining 101 people have been remanded in police custody till April 30. Palghar police are carrying out further investigation into the matter. An enquiry has also been initiated to probe the incident. Palghar Lynching Video Goes Viral: BJP Demands Probe in the Mob Lynching Case of Two Sadhus of Juna Akhada and Their Driver.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that culprits involved in lynching of three men in Palghar district would be brought to justice. Thackeray tweeted, “The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police has arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself.” He added, “Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible.”

The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police has arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 19, 2020

Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 19, 2020

After the visuals of the incident surfaced on social media, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had demanded a probe into the incident. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, said that "the Palghar incident of mob lynching is shocking and inhuman". Palghar: Two Men And Their Driver Allegedly Lynched by Tribal Mob, After Being Mistaken For Thieves in Maharashtra.

The incident took place late on April 17. The victims included two sadhus of the Juna Akhada and driver of their vehicle. According to some reports, the mob lynched two sadhus and their driver after rumours surfaced that they were kidnapping children to harvest organs.

At least two police vans were damaged, and some policemen were injured in the mob attack. The incident surfaced on Friday morning after the driver alerted the police which rushed there. The victims were later identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, 30, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri, 70 and their driver Nilesh Telwade, 30.