PM Narendra Modi to Interact With Chief Ministers via Video Conference on April 27 to Discuss COVID-19 Situation

New Delhi, April 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of all the states and Union Territories via video conference on April 27 to discuss the novel coronavirus situation. This is third such meeting since the lockdown started. During the meeting, PM Modi will discuss the steps being taken to contain the spread of the virus and future plan. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

The lockdown, which was necessitated due to rising cases of coronavirus, was extended from 14 April to 3 May. Telangana has extended the shutdown till May 7. The centre had issued some relaxations to non-containment zones from April 20. 'No Compromise on Safety of Healthcare Workers': PM Narendra Modi on Amended Epidemic Act Mandating Strict Action Against Attacks On Health Professionals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with CMs of all States via video conference on 27th April pic.twitter.com/k57HGUtosA — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India touched 20,471 on Wednesday, according to the ministry of health and family welfare. While 652 have died, 3960 patients have also recovered. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 6,191 cases.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday amended Epidemic Act making acts of violence against health professionals as a cognizable and non-bailable offence. PM Modi, in a tweet, asserted that there would be no compromise on safety of health workers fighting COVID-19 pandemic.