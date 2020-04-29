PM Narendra Modi Dials Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Greets Her on Holy Month of Ramzan Amid COVID-19 Spread

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

New Delhi, April 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday his dialed Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina to greet her and people of Bangladesh on holy month of Ramzan. PM Modi informed that both the leaders discussed COVID19 situation and ways India and Bangladesh can collaborate in the fight against it.

Informing about the latest development, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to greet her & the people of Bangladesh on the Holy Month of Ramzan. We discussed COVID-19 situation & ways India and Bangladesh can collaborate in the fight against it. Our relationship with Bangladesh will continue to be one of our highest priorities." PM Narendra Modi Dials Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Discusses Issues Related With Health & Economic Challenges Posed by COVID-19 Crisis.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi on discussed issues related with coronavirus pandemic with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. PM Modi said that Indonesia and India's compreshensive strategic partership will be important to deal with the health and economic challenges posed by this COVID-19 crisis. He also dialled Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and thanked him for looking after Indian nationals in Canada during coronavirus crisis.