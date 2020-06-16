PM Narendra Modi to Meet Chief Ministers of All States & UTs Today & Tomorrow to Discuss COVID-19 Situation

New Delhi, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the state Chief Ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the rising COVID-19 situation in the country. PM Modi will hold a video conferencing meeting with the chief ministers, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of 21 states and union territories. According to a Hindustan Times reports, the states that are expected to take part in today's meet are- Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and the North-Eastern states.

On Wednesday, the PM is expected to discuss the condition in Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi's last consultation with the Chief Ministers was on May 11 before he announced the fourth phase of the lockdown. Today will mark, PM Modi's sixth round of consultation with the chief ministers. India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 51.08%, Number of COVID-19 Testing Labs Increased to 901.

PM Narendra Modi to Meet Chief Ministers of All States & UTs Today & Tomorrow:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with Chief Ministers of all states and union territories today and tomorrow. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/PvRULr4068 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 3,32,424. India on Monday recorded over 11,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day. The coronavirus death toll in India also mounted to 9520.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).