New Delhi, July 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address virtually at the High-Level Segment of UN-ECOSOC on Friday at 8.30 PM. The Prime Minister's address at this year’s High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council session will be the first address by Prime Minister to a UN body after election to UN Security Council. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that he would be speaking on various issues including this year’s theme of multilateralism after COVID-19.

"At 8:30 this evening, I would be addressing the High-Level Segment of ECOSOC. Would be speaking on various issues including this year’s theme of multilateralism after COVID-19, at a time when we mark 75 years of the United Nations", the Prime Minister tweeted. India-EU Summit 2020: PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Long-Term Joint Strategy' to Combat COVID-19 and Climate Change.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

At 8:30 this evening, I would be addressing the High-Level Segment of ECOSOC. Would be speaking on various issues including this year’s theme of multilateralism after COVID-19, at a time when we mark 75 years of the @UN. https://t.co/oOOszU1LOb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2020

In a press statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Prime Minister will be speaking at the valedictory session along with the Prime Minister of Norway and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The annual high-level Segment convenes a diverse group of high-level representatives from the Government, the private sector, civil society and academia. The theme of this year’s High-level Segment is "Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary”.

The theme of the High-Level Segment of the ECOSOC, on the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the UN, also resonates with India’s Security Council priority, wherein we have called for ‘reformed multilateralism’ in a post-COVID-19 world. "It also recalls India’s role, as the holder of the inaugural Presidency of ECOSOC (Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar, in 1946). PM had earlier delivered the keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of ECOSOC in January 2016", the MEA said in its statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).