Shibu Soren, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and one of the founders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, died Monday morning, August 4. Shibu Soren was 81. He had been under treatment at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for over a month, and his condition was critical for the past few days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Shibu Soren. "Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote. Several other leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Supriya Sule, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also expressed their condolences. Shibu Soren Dies: Former Jharkhand CM and JMM Founder Passes Away at 81 in Delhi’s Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, Confirms His Son Hemant Soren.

