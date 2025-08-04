Shibu Soren, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and one of the founders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, died Monday morning, August 4. Shibu Soren was 81. He had been under treatment at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for over a month, and his condition was critical for the past few days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Shibu Soren. "Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote. Several other leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Supriya Sule, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also expressed their condolences. Shibu Soren Dies: Former Jharkhand CM and JMM Founder Passes Away at 81 in Delhi’s Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, Confirms His Son Hemant Soren.

PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences

Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2025

Rajnath Singh

झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और देश के वरिष्ठतम नेताओं में से एक, श्री शिबू सोरेन जी झारखंड के उन क़द्दावर नेताओं में गिने जाते थे जिन्होंने समाज के कमजोर वर्गों विशेषरूप से जनजातीय समाज के अधिकारों और उनके सशक्तिकरण के लिए आजीवन संघर्ष किया। वे हमेशा ज़मीन और जनता से जुड़े रहे।… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 4, 2025

Supriya Sule Pays Tributes

Deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Shibu Soren ji. His lifelong dedication to the rights and welfare of the people of Jharkhand and Tribals will always be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji, the Soren… pic.twitter.com/MET3ASnd4a — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) August 4, 2025

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Condoles Demise of Shibu Soren

VIDEO | On demise of former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) says: “I have also texted Kalpana Soren ji. This is a very saddening news for all of us. My condolences and prayers are with the family members in this difficult time.”… pic.twitter.com/l73jwj0kJo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 4, 2025

Arvind Kejriwal's X Post on Shibu Soren's Demise

Pramod Tiwari Pays His Respects

#WATCH | On the demise of former Jharkhand CM and founding patron of JMM, Shibu Soren, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "Shibu Soren was the loudest voice, biggest identity and symbol of the highest honour of the tribals, on the national level and not just in Jharkhand. Be it as… pic.twitter.com/rGV13SMg2h — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2025

