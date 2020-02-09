Pranash Ballistic Missile: India Developing New 200-Km Strike Range Weapon to Enhance Firepower of Army and Air Force

Pranash Ballistic Missile. (Photo Credits: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi, February 9: Seeking to enhance the firepower of Army and Air Force, India has started developing a 200-km strike range tactical ballistic missile 'Pranash'. "The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started working on the development of the 200-km strike range Pranash ballistic missile which would be armed with conventional warheads," Defence officials said here.

The missile is an advanced version of the 150-km strike range Prahar missile which was being developed for tactical missions. The surface-to-surface ballistic missile will be of use for the Air Force and Army. Prithvi Ballistic Missile: India Successfully Carries Out Night-Time Test-Firing Off Odisha Coast.

The trials of the missile would be conducted in next couple of years and the single-stage solid-propellant missile would also be readied for exports to friendly foreign countries as its strike range is within the permissible limits of international regimes on missile sales.