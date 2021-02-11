Mumbai, February 11: Two person have been arrested by the Pune Police on Wednesday for alledgely bursting firecrackers outside Yerwada jail. The duo identified as Prajwal Barate and a minor boy, were also wanted in connection of an attempt to murder case filed in the same police station. As per reports, both of them bursted the crackers on the night of February 5 to celebrate the birthday of Akash Kanchile, an inmate at the prison. Pune Woman Duped of Rs 13.1 Lakh Through Multiple Transactions by Facebook Friend.

However, Kanchile who was arrested for his alleged involvement in a 2020 murder case had been granted a temporarily bail owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. His supporters were found to be active in Yerwada area, who bursted crackers on the Airport Road outside the jail to celebrate his birthday, as reported by the Indian Express. Maharashtra Shocker: Pune Man Cheats People by Promising to Solve Their Problems through 'Black Magic', Arrested.

Following the incident, two investigations were launched in the incident by the police as well as the crime branch. The duo was arrested by the crime branch officials and handed over to Yerwada police station for further investigation into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2021 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).