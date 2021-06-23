Chandigarh, June 23: In a shocking incident, a man was killed after a firing broke out between two rival groups on Tuesday. As per reports, the deceased, identified as Deepak Kumar resident of Ferozepur village, was among the members of the group who attacked Harvel Singh, a history sheeter in Rishi Nagar area of Kotkapura town in Punjab's Faridkot. Singh's group also opened fire in retaliation. Punjab Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Kills Neighbour's Minor Sons Before Dying By Suicide in Ludhiana.

Kumar was reportedly shot by one of his gang members accidentally during the cross fire. "During the crossfire, the persons who attacked Harvel accidentally shot one of their aides. He was rushed to the government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. We found a driving licence on the deceased. Further investigation is underway," SP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu told the Hindustan Times. Punjab Shocker: Headless Body of Man Found Near CM Capt Amarinder Singh's Farmhouse in Mohali, 2 Arrested.

The police said that around 15 rounds were fired between the two groups. SP Sindhu reportedly said that they are trying to identify the motive behind the firing "As per the preliminary investigation, it seems an attempt was made on Harvel due to rivalry between two gangs,” he added as per the report. The investigation in the matter is underway.

A similar case of suspected gang rivalry was reported in Punjab last month. As per reports, a criminal and his aide were killed after two men opened fire at them in state's Tarn Taran district. Another two people also sustained injuries in the firing.

