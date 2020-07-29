Ambala, July 29: The historic landing of the five Rafale fighter aircraft took place at Ambala airbase on Wednesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately took to Twitter to inform that the 'Birds have landed safely in Ambala'. He further said that the touch down of Rafale combat aircraft in India marks the beginning of a new era in India's military history.

Further appreciating PM Narendra Modi, he said, "The Rafale jets were purchased only because PM Modi took the right decision to get these aircraft through an Inter-Governmental Agreement with France after the long-pending procurement case for them could not progress. I thank him for his courage and decisiveness." Rafale Fighter Jets Land in India: 1st Batch of Five 'Omnirole' Aircraft Arrives at Ambala Airbase in Haryana.

He further said that if it is anyone who should be worried about or critical about this new capability of the Indian Air Force, it should be those who want to threaten India's territorial integrity.

Here's what Rajnath Singh tweeted:

The Birds have landed safely in Ambala. The touch down of Rafale combat aircrafts in India marks the beginning of a new era in our Military History. These multirole aircrafts will revolutionise the capabilities of the @IAF_MCC. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2020

The initial landing time was supposed to be 2 pm, but it got delayed due to weather condition. IMD had already issued a forecast of cloudy skies and rains over Ambala. Prior to its landing, Section 144 was imposed in four villages closer to Ambala airbase. Gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing was strictly prohibited.

