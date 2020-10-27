Tirrupur, october 27: Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday busted a railway ticket scam in Tamil Nadu. A resident of Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur was arrested by the RPF and state police for developing fake android apps - Super Tatkal and Super Tatkal Pro - to book tickets. The accused has been identified as S Yuvaraja, a resident of Pothiyapalayam in Kangeyam Taluk of Tiruppur. Notably, users can book tickets faster through these apps than IRCTC. Rail Ticket Scam: After Nabbing Touts, Now Role of Insiders Under Scanner.

The raid was conducted by RPF Intelligence Officials of Tiruppur along with officers of RPF Cyber Cell at Southern Railway (SR) headquarters. Yuvaraja is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. Southern Railway in a press release had said, "It is disheartening to note that a highly qualified person as Yuvaraja, who has done BE (Aeronautical) in Anna University and M.Tech (Aerospace) from IIT Kharagpur, indulge in such illegal activities." Western Railway 'Cancer' Scam: Vigilance Department Uncovers Fraud, Ticket Reservation Racket Under Scanner.

The customers can get confirmed railway tickets due to the speed of the app. Users need to buy a pre-paid coin pack (10 coins worth Rs 20). "Instamojo" was the payment gateway for the apps. The accused then got it credited to his bank account. During interrogation, Yuvaraja revealed that he had amassed Rs 20 lakhs from 2016 to 2020 through the apps. Around one lakh users downloaded the app. A case has been registered under section 143 (2) of the Railways Act against the suspect. The apps have now been deactivated.

