New Delhi, October 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will a five-day mega virtual summit – RAISE 2020 on artificial intelligence (AI) on Monday. RAISE 2020- Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020 - will be organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog. The inauguration ceremony will take place at 7 pm.

At the RAISE 2020, delegates and experts in research, policy and innovation on Artificial Intelligence will join from across the globe. Cross-sector subjects like "Leveraging AI for Pandemic Preparedness", "The Impetus that Innovation Places on Digitisation", "Inclusive AI", "Partnerships for Successful Innovation" etc will be discussed.

A PMO press release said, “RAISE 2020 will be a global meeting of minds to exchange ideas and chart a course for using AI for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment in areas like Healthcare, Agriculture, Education and Smart Mobility, among other sectors.” Notably, startups chosen through the AI Solution Challenge will showcase their solutions in the AI Startup Pitch fest scheduled on October 6. Scientists Develop Artificial Intelligence Tool to Identify COVID-19 Cases Using CT Scans.

“In the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi plans to leverage AI for inclusive development, representing the country's 'AI for All' strategy. Directed by the Prime Minister’s vision, India will soon stand out in the international community not just as a leader in the Artificial Intelligence field, but also as a model to show the world how to responsibly direct AI for social empowerment,” the press release added. Scorpio Is Using Artificial Intelligence and Protest Art to Redefine Perspective.

Earlier the event was scheduled to take place in April this year, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19, it was postponed. The RAISE 2020 will facilitate an exchange of ideas to create mass awareness about the need to ethically develop and practice AI. It is a first of its kind, global meeting of minds on Artificial Intelligence to drive India's vision and roadmap for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment through responsible AI.

