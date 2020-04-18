Rajasthan Reports 41 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 1,270

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Jaipur, April 18: A total of 41 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,270, according to the state health department.

The Rajasthan Health Department has said that 27 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bharatpur, five in Kota, two cases each from Ajmer, Jodhpur and Jaipur, and one case each from Banswara, Nagaur and Jaisalmer. The total number of positive cases in Rajasthan has gone up to 1,270 including 19 deaths, according to the sate health department. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 14,378, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Mounts to 480.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 14,378, including 11,906 active cases of the virus. So far, 1,991 patients have either been cured or discharged while 480 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health.