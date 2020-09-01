New Delhi, September 1: Rajeev Kumar assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner of India on Tuesday. He joined the Election Commission of India with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

Kumar has been appointed after election commissioner Ashok Lavasa, who is known to have had a tense relationship with the Narendra Modi government, resigned from his post earlier this week. Ashok Lavasa Resigns as Election Commissioner, to Join ADB Bank as Vice President.

Ashok Lavasa last month resigned as Election Commissioner to join the Asian Development Bank as vice president. Lavasa, 62, was appointed Election Commissioner in January 2018 and had two years left in his tenure. Lavasa made headlines in 2019 after a dissenting opinion on a panel's ruling of complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

