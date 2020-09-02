Jaipur, September 2: Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker and Deputy leader of Opposition of the Rajasthan State Assembly -- Rajendra Rathore -- on Wednesday announced that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. Rathore appealed to the people -- who came in contact with him -- to take adequate precautions and get their COVID-19 tests done.

Informing about his health update, Rajendra Rathore took to Twitter and wrote. "Today, my COVID-19 test report has arrived positive on examination. I have had my COVID-19 checked about 4-5 times. The inquiry was also done at the time of assembly session and the report always came negative. Whoever has come in contact with me in the past, please take care of yourself and get yourself checked." Pramod Sawant Tests Positive For COVID-19, Goa CM Opts For Home Isolation.

Here's what Rajendra Rathore said:

आज जाँच कराने पर मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है । मैं लगभग 4-5 बार अपनी कोरोना की जाँच करवा चुका हूं। विधानसभा सत्र के समय भी जांच करवाई थी और रिपोर्ट हमेशा नेगेटिव ही आई थी। विगत दिनों में जो भी मेरे सम्पर्क आएं हो कृपया अपना ध्यान रखें और स्वयं की जाँच करवाएं। — Rajendra Rathore (@Rajendra4BJP) September 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot prayed for Rathore's speedy recovery. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, there are 13,970 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, while, 68,124 recovered and 1069 people died.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).