Ramdas Athawale Takes Pride in 'Go Corona Go' Slogan, Says 'I Gave it in February And it is Getting Popular Across the World Now'

Ramdas Athawale (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 6: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, the man behind the 'Go Corona Go' slogan took pride in how it has become so popular across the world. According to an ANI tweet, he said, "On February 20, when the coronavirus situation was not this bad in India, I gave the slogan. At that time, people were saying, will this make corona go away? Now we are seeing this slogan all across the world."

The popular slogan was also heard on April 5, as people took part in Modi's call for solidarity amid the coronavirus outbreak. Narendra Modi had appealed people to people to switch off all the lights in their homes and light diyas and candles to remove the darkness created by the coronavirus pandemic. People were heard chanting the slogan. Even Union Minister Ramdas while taking part in '9 PM 9 Minutes' call, chanted the slogan. Ramdas Athawale Chants 'Go Corona, Go Corona' Against Coronavirus, Video Goes Viral.

Check the video shared by Ramdas from his Twitter handle:

The video of Athawale chanting 'Go corona, go corona' went viral on social media at an event held on February 20. The video was reportedly shot at Gateway of India during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.

Here's the viral video which Ramdas chanted in February:

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased tremendously over the last few days. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the confirmed COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 4000-mark on Monday after an increase of 490 positive cases in the last 12 hours. With the latest spike in the count, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stood at 4067, and the death toll shot up to 100.