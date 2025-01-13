Veteran India national cricket team cricketer Kuldeep Yadav took a hilarious jibe following FC Barcelona's historic 5-2 victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup 2025 final El Clasico match. After Barcelona's dominating win at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Kuldeep Yadav took to his 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle, where he wrote, 'Good Night, Real Madrid.' Kuldeep's reaction to X quickly went viral on social media. Barcelona Win Spanish Super Cup 2025 Defeating Real Madrid 5-2 in Final; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Alejandro Balde Score in Supercopa de Espana El Clasico (Watch Goals Highlights).

Kuldeep Yadav Funnily Mocks Real Madrid

