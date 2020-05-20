RWA is the New Khap Panchayat? Netizens Vent Anger Against Residents Welfare Associations as They Make Their Own Rules Amid Lockdown

Representational image of a housing society (Photo Credits: IANS)

Gurugram, May 20: The growing friction between Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) and residents continues to increase day by day as they make their own rules amid the lockdown. According to a Times of India report, one society in Gurugram has asked the residents to get the domestic staff tested and to produce a report. The attitude of the RWAs has made people wonder if they are new Khap panchayat.

As per the guidelines issued by the Gurugram administration, in line with the state government, housekeepers, drivers, electricians, plumbers are allowed in all areas except containment zones. The majority of the RWAs have, however, not given a nod to allow maids to come into society. Netizens took to social media to vent their anger against the RWAs for formulating their own rules and causing inconvenience to people. Maids or No Maids? Residents Argue On WhatsApp Groups, RWAs Make Their Own Rules Amid No Clarity From Centre, States, Districts on Domestic Helps.

Below are a few tweets where people are complaining on social media and requesting the administration to take note.

People complain about the tyrannical attitude of welfare:

RWAs are treating househelps as viruses. They themselves are moving around the town and even outstation but insist on policing others. They claim the support of DC in their tyrannical dictats in the name of welfare. https://t.co/qqQ0PyyIIh — Sangeeta Sood (@sangeetasood26) May 20, 2020

People express concern about domestic staff suffering due to RWA rules:

Some rwas are not allowing domestic staff like maids & drivers to resume work. most such workers are poor people & denying them the ability to earn a living, is cruel & unfair. Some of these people r close to starvation Request the noida administration to do something about this — Krishna (@Krishna_000000) May 20, 2020

Here's another tweet talking about the same issue:

Kind attn for some RWAs in Gurgaon. I have received this on Whatsapp. #RWA #Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/qFUnsSqE0a — Babita Baruah (@babitabaruah) May 20, 2020

Even Property dealers are not being for client visit

Sir, in gurgaon RWAs is not allowing any property dealer in the society for client visit with owner permission. So we are not able to do our task and our income has stopped from lockdown starting. So please issue a advisory for that. Hope you will understand @cmohry @mlkhattar — Anil Sangwan (@anilsangwan440) May 20, 2020

The incidents are not only limited to Gurugram, but RWA in several other cities, including Mumbai, are still deliberating on whether domestic workers should be allowed into the area, or not. Earlier this month in Bengaluru, residents were asked to give an undertaking that they won't call maidservants from hotspots and containment zones. People across age groups are struggling in the absence of maids, while the elder citizens are left helpless, the younger are pressed for time owing to their work commitments.

