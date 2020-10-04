Purnia, October 4: Ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar, a former state secretary of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was shot dead in Purnia district on Sunday morning. According to reports, three unknown assailants enter Shakti Malik’s residence on Sunday and opened fire at him.

DSP Anand Pandey in a statement said, “Three men shot dead Shakti Malik at his residence this morning. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.” More details are still awaited. BJP Leader Rajesh Jha Shot Dead by 2 Bike-Borne Men in Patna During His Morning Walk.

Statement by DSP Anand Pandey:

Bihar: A former state secretary of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was shot dead in Purnia district, earlier today. "Three men shot dead Shakti Malik at his residence this morning. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," says DSP Anand Pandey pic.twitter.com/n9F7bizDPe — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

Recently, Malik reportedly met RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. After the meeting, he accused the RJD leader of demanding Rs 50 lakh for allotting a ticket to contest the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 and making casteist comments. Video of the former RJD’s state secretary also went viral on social media in which he levelled charges against Yadav.

Malik was shot dead days after local BJP leader Rajesh Jha, who recently joined the party, was killed by two bike-borne assailants. He was out for a morning walk on October 1 when the incident took place.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is scheduled to take place in three phases between October 28 and November 7. Voting will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10. The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly ends on November 29.

